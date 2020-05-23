Indy 500 winners pick the greatest drivers, race and more

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In the lead-up to the 100th running of the “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” The Associated Press interviewed the 27 living race winners on topics ranging from the greatest driver to most memorable moment. Their answers to the eight questions ahead of the 2016 race provide a glimpse into the history and mystique of the storied race. The story, originally sent May 27, 2016, is below, has been updated with comments from the four winners since 2016.