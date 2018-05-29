Indy 500 champ Power Thinks NASCAR May Be Worth a Try

Fresh off his win at the Indy 500, driver Will Power puts the IndyCar series championship is now at the top of his checklist. But the 37-year-old Aussie isn’t ruling out a run at the stock-car circuit down the road.

”I’d love to race an oval in NASCAR, that would be fun,” Power said on the latest “PodcastOne Sports Now” weekly show with co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg.

But Power said he hasn’t made any serious inquiries about picking up a ride, in part because. ”I see how long it takes to get good at your craft. … Those guys are absolutely top notch and it would be tough to turn up and be competitive.”

