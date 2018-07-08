Hinchcliffe wins at Iowa for 1st victory of ’18

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) Canadian James Hinchcliffe passed Josef Newgarden with just over 40 laps left to win the IndyCar race at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, his first victory of the season.

Hinchcliffe, a series veteran who failed to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500, picked up his first win since Long Beach in 2017 and his second win at Iowa. Hinchcliffe also took first on the 0.894-mile track in 2013.

Spencer Pigot was a career-best second, followed by Takuma Sato.

Newgarden dominated much of the race, leading 229 of the 300 laps before Hinchcliffe seized control.

