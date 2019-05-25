Leclerc tops 3rd practice in Monaco, teammate Vettel crashes

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, while Ferrari slipped down the grid after another error-strewn performance.

Hamilton shouted “Yes, yes, yes!” after his second pole of the season ended Bottas’ bid for a fourth straight pole. Hamilton beat the Finnish driver’s time on his last lap.

Max Verstappen qualified in third place for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The mood in the Ferrari camp is likely to be a despondent one in what is already a difficult season.

After Vettel’s crash earlier Saturday in the third and final practice, the team made a glaring strategical error which resulted in teammate Charles Leclerc being eliminated from the first section of qualifying.

Leclerc starts his home race in a lowly 16th place.