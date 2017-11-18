Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship for KBM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) Christopher Bell has won his first career NASCAR championship to open a big weekend for Kyle Busch.

Bell finished Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway to wrap up the championship. He drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and Busch is racing Sunday for the Cup championship.

Bell was technically the favorite after a strong regular season in which he won five races in his Toyota. He only had to outlast three other title contenders to win the title at Homestead, and it was no problem for Bell.

Chase Briscoe won the race, the first of his career and in the last event for Brad Keselowski Racing. The team is closing after this race, and had a shot to end its run with a title behind Austin Cindric. But Cindric was beaten by Bell for the championship, so the team settled for the race victory with Briscoe.