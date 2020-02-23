Brittany Force takes Top Fuel pole at Arizona Nationals

<p> In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan powers his Funny Car to the provisional top spot Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the NHRA Arizona Nationals drag races in Chandler, Ariz. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP) </p>

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Brittany Force raced to her second straight pole to start the NHRA season, edging defending Top Fuel season champion Steve Torrence by a thousandth of a second in the Arizona Nationals.

Force had a 3.670-second run at 327.11 mph at Wild Horse Motorsports Park.

Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field with a 3.859 at 331.61 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Sixteen-time season champion John Force, at age 70, was third at 3.861 and 331.94.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, running a 6.536 at 208.46.