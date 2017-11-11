Brittany Force has quickest Top Fuel pass in Pomona history

POMONA, Calif. (AP) Top Fuel title contender Brittany Force ran the quickest pass in Auto Club Raceway at Pomona history Friday during qualifying for the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.

Force, who entered the event only 20 points behind first-place Steve Torrence, had a 3.667-second pass at 330.31 mph in the second qualifying session to take over the Top Fuel lead.

”Obviously, we’re trying to push the car,” Force said. ”To jump up to the No. 1 spot was huge for us but that’s where we need to be. We’re chasing down that No. 1 spot and to have killer run like that sets us up good for tomorrow and gets us ready for race day. It’s not just a confidence builder for me but for my entire team. It pushes us forward and gives us that momentum.”

Jack Beckman took the Funny Car lead, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock field, and Chip Ellis was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Southern California native Beckman had a 3.835 at 334.98 in a Dodge Charger R/T during the second session. Anderson, the Pro Stock points leader, powered his Chevrolet Camaro to a 6.561 pass at 210.67 in the first qualifying session. Ellis rode to a 6.805 pass at 196.53.