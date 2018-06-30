Vettel sets track record to lead Austrian GP final practice

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas edged teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying on Saturday to secure pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

It is the third straight race where Mercedes has locked up the front row of the starting grid.

Bottas led Hamilton by 0.019 seconds to get his first pole of the season. The Finnish driver also started in front last year and went on to win the race.

Sebastian Vettel was more than three-tenths off the pace in third, followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. Earlier Saturday, Vettel posted the fastest time in final practice. The German trails leader Hamilton by 14 points going into Sunday’s ninth of 21 races.

Max Verstappen was fifth but his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was beaten by Haas driver Romain Grosjean for sixth.