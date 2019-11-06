AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

all times Eastern () —

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 & 7 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after qualifying sixth.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won for the first time in two months.

Fast facts: Harvick’s win put him in next week’s Championship 4 in Miami alongside Martin Truex Jr. It was the third year in a row that Harvick won the playoff race at Texas to earn a spot in the final four. …Chase Elliott is facing a must-win situation after finishing just 32nd in Fort Worth. Elliott hit the wall just nine laps in, resulting in significant damage. …Kyle Busch and Joey Logano enter Arizona above the cutline ahead of Denny Hamlin, who spun into the infield grass and finished 28th last weekend.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 400, Nov. 17, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DESERT DIAMOND CASINO WEST VALLEY 200

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., practice, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: ISM Raceway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell fought back from 38th place to take first in Phoenix.

Last race: Bell was first in Forth Worth.

Fast facts: Bell’s career-high eighth win locked him into the series title race in Miami. Bell, the leader in the standings, led 101 of 200 laps. …Championship contender Tyler Reddick was knocked out of last week’s start 39 laps from the finish when a crash knocked out his radiator. Reddick fell back to third after a DNF, but he’s still 36 points clear of fifth-place Chase Briscoe. …Cole Custer is in second and Justin Allgaier is fourth. …Bell, Custer and Reddick have combined to win 20 races in 2019.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 300, Nov. 16, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

LUCAS OIL 150

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:05 & 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

Last year: Brett Moffitt won despite leading just 19 laps.

Last race: Todd Gilliland, 19, won his first career race at Martinsville.

Fast facts: After a week off, the trucks reconvene in Arizona for a Round of 6 elimination race. Brett Moffitt, Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain and Austin Hill are the four drivers above the cutline heading into the year’s penultimate race. …No final four spots have been claimed yet, as non-championship drivers took the first two playoff races. …Moffitt, the defending trucks champion, is 10 points ahead of Friesen and 25 points ahead of Chastain.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 200, Nov. 15, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth F1 championship by finishing second in Texas.

Next race: Brazilian Grand Prix, Nov. 17, José Carlos Pace Autodrome, Sao Paulo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

Last race: Brittany Force won the second-to-last Top Fuel event of the season.

Next race: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 15-17, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Thursday-Saturday; Can-Am World Finals, The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars