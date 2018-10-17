AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 7:10 p.m. (NBSCN); Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., (CNBC), practice, 1:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex, Jr. won from the pole

Last race: Aric Almirola took first for just the second time in his career.

Fast facts: Almirola’s only other win came at the summer race in Daytona in 2014. His victory capped a 149-race winless drought and locked him into the third round of the playoffs. Almirola nearly won this year’s Daytona 500, but he was wrecked on the last lap. …Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex have combined to win 18 races this season. But that trio has won just once in the last eight starts. Busch took first at Richmond last month.

Next race: First Data 500, Oct. 28, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

KANSAS LOTTERY 300

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. & 5 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 11:40 a.m. (CNBC), race, 2:55 p.m., NBC.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell took home his first checkered flag in the series.

Last race: Bell won for the second time in three starts. He has six in 2018

Fast facts: Bell broke a tie with Greg Biffle, Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards for most victories in the series as a rookie at Dover. Bell leads the Round of 8 and is joined by Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric. …Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex and Ryan Reed were eliminated after the Dover race two weeks ago.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Nov. 3, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Timothy Peters won for the third time at Talladega, a series first.

Next race: Texas Roadhouse 200, Oct. 27, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

U.S. GRAND PRIX

Site: Austin, Texas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m., (ESPNEWS), practice, 2 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 4 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 1:10 p.m., ABC

Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.42 miles)

Race distance: 191.6 miles, 56 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole, his final victory of 2017.

Last race: Hamilton all but clinched the F1 championship by winning in Japan.

Fast facts: Hamilton has won four straight races and six out of seven. He’ll head to the U.S. with a staggering 67-point lead with four races to go. Sebastian Vettel is in second with five wins and 10 podium finishes. … Formula 1 first ran at the Texas circuit in 2012, returning to the U.S. after a five-year absence. F1 last ran at Indianapolis in 2007 before that. …Vettel set the lap record a year ago at 1:37.766.

Next race: Grand Prix of Mexico, Oct. 28, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence won the Carolina Nationals in Top Fuel.

Next race: Toyota Nationals, Oct. 25-28, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Friday, FVP Platinum Battery Shootout, Lakside Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, Outlaw Boot Hill Showdown, Dodge City Raceway Park, Dodge City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com