AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

GANDER OUTDOORS 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 3:40 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 400 miles, 400 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting second.

Last race: Ryan Blaney took first at Charlotte’s “Roval.”

Fast facts: NASCAR officials announced on Tuesday a pair of baseline rules packages for 2019 that it said will “bolster competition with enhanced aerodynamic and engine configurations.” A smaller tapered spacer will reduce engine horsepower and aero ducts will foster tighter racing on a majority of speedways measuring longer than a mile. Both features will be in place next year for 17 of 36 races. …Kyle Busch enters Dover five points ahead of Kevin Harvick. Martin Truex is third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer. Blaney’s win pushed him into eight, just ahead of the cutoff.

Next race: 1000Bulbs.com 500, Oct. 14, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

BAR HARBOR 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), 2:30 p.m.; Saturday qualifying, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Blaney won after starting eighth.

Last race: Chase Briscoe won his first series race in Charlotte.

Fast facts: Briscoe, who finished sixth last year in the truck series standings, picked up his second NASCAR win of 2018. He also won his only truck start at Eldora. …The playoff field will be cut from 12 to 8 after Saturday’s race. Leader Christopher Bell is the only driver to clinch a spot into the next round. …Justin Allgaier, who entered the playoffs as a serious title contender, has crashed in back-to-back races and is now seventh, 11 points above the cut line.

Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 20, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Grant Enfinger clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a victory in Las Vegas.

Next race: Talladega 250, Oct. 13, Talladega Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

Site: Suzuka, Japan.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 9 p.m. (ESPN2); Friday, practice, 1 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 11 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, qualifying, 2 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 1:10 a.m., ESPN2

Track: Suzuka International Racing Course (circuit, 3.6 miles)

Race distance: 191.1 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won Japan from the pole.

Last race: Hamilton won his third straight race in Russia and his 49th overall for Mercedes.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the pole and appeared to be set for his first win of the season. But the team asked him to move aside so Hamilton could extend his lead over Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton did just that, moving a staggering 50 points clear of Vettel in the chase for the title. “Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend and he was a real gentleman to let me by,” Hamilton said. …Hamilton is seeking his fourth title in five years. Vettel won four straight from 2010-13.

Next race: U.S. Grand Prix, Oct. 21, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

TEXAS FALL NATIONALS

Site: Ennis, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4 & 7 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 & 6 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:37 p.m., FS1.

Track: Texas Motorplex.

Last year: Brittany Force was the Top Fuel champ in Texas in 2017.

Last race: Steve Torrence won Top Fuel outside of St. Louis.

Fast facts: The third of six playoff events set for this weekend. Eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher has a series-high six wins there, the last coming in 2014. But Schumacher is down 121 points to leader Steve Torrence. …Clay Millican sits in second, 70 points back of Torrence. … Robert Hight (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock), and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) will also be defending titles in Texas.

Next race: Carolina Nationals, Oct. 12-14, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Saturday, Fulton Speedway, Fulton, New York.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com