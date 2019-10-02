AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DRYDENE 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 & 3:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 400 miles, 400 laps.

Last year: Chase Elliott won Dover’s fall start.

Last race: Elliott rallied from 37th place to take first at Charlotte’s “Roval.”

Fast facts: The drivers for the Round of 12 were set after last week’s race. Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones were eliminated. Kurt Busch finished last, 18th and 20th in the Round of 16. …Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Clint Bowyer are all still alive for the championship. ..Truex won the spring race at Dover, while Ellliott led the most laps with 145.

Next race: 1000Bulbs.com 500, Oct. 13, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DRIVE SOBER 200

Site: Dover.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m. & 2:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Dover International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell claimed victory in Delaware.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won his first series start in six years.

Fast facts: Allmendinger overtook Bell, who is already qualified for the next round after winning at Richmond, with 19 laps to go last weekend in Charlotte. …The playoff picture will dwindle from 12 to eight this weekend in Dover. Cole Custer, like Bell, has clinched a spot in the Round of 8. ..John Hunter Nemechek and Brandon Jones will enter Dover 11 points behind Michael Annett, who sits on the cutoff line in eighth place.

Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 19, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill won in Vegas to secure a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

Next race: Sugarlands Shine 250, Oct. 12, Talladega Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton snapped a three-race winless skid in Russia.

Next race: Japanese Grand Prix, Oct. 13, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka City, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

DRAG RACING

Last race: Billy Torrence took home Top Fuel honors at Gateway.

Next race: Carolina Nationals, Oct. 11-13, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday & Saturday, Champion Racing Oil National Open, Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars