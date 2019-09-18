AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 1:35 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, 0.75 miles).

Race distance: 300 miles, 400 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch roared back from 11th to take first place.

Last race: Martin Truex overcame a poor qualifying spot to win in Las Vegas.

Fast facts: Kyle Busch dropped from first to fourth place in the playoffs after he hit the wall early in Vegas. His brother Kurt didn’t fare much better on their home track, as he lost a tire and hit the wall in the final stage. Kurt fell from eighth to 14th place. …Truex, who started 24th last weekend, came from the second-furthest back of any driver in 2019. Justin Haley started 34th before winning at Daytona in July. …Truex also won the April race at Richmond, leading 186 of 400 laps.

Next race: Bank of America ROVAL 400, Sept. 29, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Charlotte.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

GO BOWLING 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:35 a.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 187.5 miles, 250 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell won the pole and the event last fall in Richmond.

Last race: Tyler Reddick took first in Vegas.

Fast facts: The seven-race playoffs start this weekend in Virginia. The Round of 12 will be held at Richmond, the Charlotte Roval and Dover. The Round of 8 will be at Kansas, Texas and Phoenix, with the finale at Homestead-Miami. …Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Sieg locked up the final three spots with their finishes last weekend in Vegas. …Christopher Bell enters Richmond atop the field with 2,055 points.

Next race: Drive for the Cure 250, Sept. 28, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Charlotte.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill won in Vegas, ensuring a bid in the second round of the playoffs.

Next race: Sugarlands Shine 250, Oct. 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Site: Singapore.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 8:30 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 8:10 a.m. (ESPN2).

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit (3.146 miles).

Race distance: 191.8 miles, 61 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Charles Leclerc won his second straight start in Italy.

Fast facts: This weekend Formula 1 heads to Singapore, the only night race on the schedule. With 23 corners in three miles, high humidity and a long race time, Marina Bay is one of the most demanding tracks on the F1 calendar. …Swedish House Mafia, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gwen Stefani are just some of the acts set to perform on the music stage inside of turn 9 this weekend. …Leclerc has moved up to fourth place on the heels on his back-to-back wins. But Hamilton remains the heavy favorite for another title. The Brit holds a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas atop the standings.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 29, Sochi Autodrome, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY

Site: Monterey, California.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 & 5:10 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: Laguna Seca Raceway (road, 2.258 miles).

Race distance: 203.22 miles, 90 laps.

Last race: Will Power won for the second time in three races in Portland.

Fast facts: IndyCar returns to Laguna Seca after a 15-year absence for the season’s final race. Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon are the only drivers still left in the title hunt. …Newgarden, the series leader, won the championship in 2017. …Dixon, the 2018 champion, will be shooting for his sixth IndyCar title. But he’s in fourth, 85 points behind Newgarden. …Pagenaud won it all in 2016, while Rossi is seeking his first career crown. …Bobby Rahal, now the owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, holds the series records with four wins, which came from 1984-87.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

DRAG RACING

Last event: Richie Crampton opened the Countdown to the Championship with a Top Fuel Victory.

Next race: AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Sept. 27-29, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Il

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Dodge City Raceway Park, Dodge City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars