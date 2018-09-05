AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:15 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Kasey Kahne won at the Brickyard, his only victory since 2014.

Last race: Brad Keselowski broke through with his first win of 2018. He’s won at least once every season since 2010.

Fast facts: Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is on the playoff bubble as the regular season wraps up this weekend. It’s a bit convoluted, but Johnson should be in good shape with a strong run. …Kyle Busch can clinch of the regular season title with 22 points on Sunday. …Fourteen drivers will only make the playoffs with a win, a group led by the likes of Kahne, Ryan Newman and Jamie McMurray. …Kevin Harvick leads the way with 40 playoff points.

Next race: South Point 400, Sept. 16, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

LILLY DIABETES 250

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:45 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 6:15 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: William Byron picked up one of four series victories on his way to the championship.

Last race: Keselowski made it a sweep at Darlington.

Fast facts: Darlington and Sonoma had been the only two active tracks where Keselowski was winless in his career. He benefited from a wreck between Harvick and Ross Chastain to break his Darlington skid. …Brandon Jones, Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex clinched playoff spots last weekend. They join Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, Cole Custer, Chrsitopher Bell, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the 12-driver postseason field. …Bell (24 playoff points) and Allgaier (19) remain the title favorites with the playoffs on the horizon.

Next race: DC Solar 300, Sept. 15, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250

Last race: Justin Haley won the playoff opener in Canada.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 16, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Takuma Sato won in Portland, and Scott Dixon survived a first-lap crash. Dixon is up 29 points on Alexander Rossi with once race left.

Next race: GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 16, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton took first in Italy, making in three wins out of four.

Next race: Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 16, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last week: Terry McMillen led the way in Top Fuel in Indianapolis.

Next race: Dodge Nationals, Sept. 16, Maple Grove Raceway, Lane Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday & Saturday, Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chic, Calif.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com