AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500

Site: Darlington, South Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. & 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 6 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.5. miles).

Race distance: 501.3 miles, 367 laps.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting ninth.

Last race: Kurt Busch won at Bristol, his first victory of 2018.

Fast facts: The series resumes after an off weekend at the course known as “The Lady in Black” …Kevin Harvick remains in first place, and he’s been historically strong at Darlington. Kyle Busch is second despite leaving Bristol without any points, followed by defending champion Martin Truex Jr. …Kurt Busch moved into fifth after breaking through at Bristol, and he’s just two points behind Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer for fourth. …The last seven Cup races at Darlington have been won by seven different drivers.

Next race: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Sept. 9, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS VFW 200

Site: Darlington.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m., (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Darlington Raceway.

Race distance: 200.8 miles, 147 laps.

Last year: Hamlin swept the pole and the race ahead of his Cup win.

Last race: Justin Allgaier took first at Road America.

Fast facts: It was the fourth win of the season for Allgaier, who had taken first just five times in his eight previous years competing in the series. It was also Allgaier’s second consecutive win on a road course in what’s shaping up to be the best season of his career. …Christopher Bell lost his series lead to Allgaier when he spun out in Ontario and finished 23rd. Still, Bell is just five points behind Allgaier — and each has four victories and 13 top-five finishes.

Next race: Lilly Diabetes 250, Sept. 8, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250

Last race: Justin Haley won the playoff opener in Canada.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 16, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

VERIZON INDYCAR

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:45 & 11:35 a.m., 12:40 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 8:10 a.m., qualifying, 12:20 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., NBCSN.

Track: Portland International Raceway (road, 1.964 miles).

Race distance: 206.22 miles, 105 laps.

Last race: Will Power won at Gateway, his first victory since the Indianapolis 500.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon leads the championship race with two events to go for the second time in his career. Dixon, a four-time champion, is 26 points ahead of Alexander Rossi and 68 ahead of Power. Those three drivers, plus Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden, are the only drivers left who are eligible to win the title. …The series is returning to Portland for the first time since 2007, when Sebastien Bourdais took first in a Champ Car race.

Next race: GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 16, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

FORMULA ONE

ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Monza, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Monza Autodrome (3.6 miles).

Race distance: 190.6 miles, 53 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole, capturing Monza for the third time in four years.

Last race: Sebastian Vettel held off Hamilton from the front row in Belgium.

Fast facts: Last week’s victory was the fifth of the season for Vettel, who pulled within 17 points of Hamilton for the lead with an 11-second win. …Monza Formula One racing visited Monza as part of the 1950 inaugural season, and it’s been on the schedule ever since.

Next race: Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 16, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE U.S. NATIONALS

Site: Indianapolis

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2 & 5 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, qualifying, 12:45 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. (FS1); Monday, finals, 3:47 p.m., FOX.

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway.

Last year: Steve Torrence took top honors in Top Fuel.

Last race: Billy Torrence won his first Top Fuel event in Minnesota.

Fast facts: Only nine points separate Scott Palmer, Mike Salinas and Richie Crampton as they compete for the final two spots in the upcoming Countdown to the Championship. The 10 postseason spots will be determined this weekend, with Palmer in ninth and Salinas in 10th heading to Indiana. … J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in Indy in 2017. It was Todd’s first win in Indianapolis.

Next race: Dodge Nationals, Sept. 16, Maple Grove Raceway, Lane Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday & Saturday, Outlaw Energy Showdown, Skagit Speedway, Alger, Washington.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com