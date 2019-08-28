AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance
All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500
Site: Darlington, South Carolina.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 & 4:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 2:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 6 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles).
Race distance: 501.32 miles, 367 laps.
Last year: Brad Keselowski won Darlington’s fall race.
Last race: Denny Hamlin took first at Bristol.
Fast facts: Keselowski’s victory last season in South Carolina was the first of three in a row. He went on to claim Indianapolis and Las Vegas as well. …After a rare bye week, Kyle Busch heads to Darlington with a 39-point lead over Joey Logano and a 77-point lead over Denny Hamlin. Busch also leads Cup drivers with wins (four), stage wins (nine), top-10s (20) and laps led (1,048).
Next race: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Sept. 8, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
VFW 200
Site: Darlington.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 & 3:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 4 p.m., NBC.
Track: Darlington Raceway.
Race distance: 200.8 miles, 147 laps.
Last year: Keselowski took first after starting ninth.
Last race: Christopher Bell won for the first time in a month at Road America.
Fast facts: Last week’s win in Wisconsin was the first on a road course for Bell. Austin Cindric, winner of the last two road races in the series, finished second. … Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted last week that he still plans to compete in Saturday’s race despite getting involved in a plane crash while attempting to travel to Bristol Motor Speedway. The retired Earnhardt, 44, finished fourth at Richmond in his only Xfinity race of the season a year ago.
Next race: Indiana 250, Sept. 7, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Defending series champion Brett Moffitt won in Canada.
Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 13, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
BELGIAN GRAND PRIX
Site: Stavelot, Belgium.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit (4.35 miles).
Race distance: 191.4 miles, 44 laps.
Last year: Sebastian Vettel led every lap to win in Belgium.
Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his eighth race of the season in Hungary.
Fast facts: Vettel was the only driver besides Hamilton to win in a stretch of seven races when he beat Hamilton in Stavelot a year ago. …Stavelot is the longest track on the current F1 calendar at just over seven kilometers. The circuit was originally built in 1921 and was a host track when the series started in 1950. …F1 announced in June that the Belgian race will be on the schedule through at least 2021
Next race: Italian Grand Prix, Sept. 8, Monza National Autodrome, Monza, Italy.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND
Site: Portland, Oregon.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:50 p.m., practice, 5:40 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.
Track: Portland International Raceway (road, 1.96 miles).
Race distance: 206.5 miles, 105 laps.
Last year: Takuma Sato won after starting just 20th.
Last race: Sato took first at Gateway.
Fast facts: Sato, 42, joined Ed Carpenter, 38, and Tony Kanaan, 44, atop the podium at Gateway in a race dominated by veterans. It was Carpenter’s best finish since crossing second at the 2018 Indianapolis 500, and it was Kanaan’s best effort since he was the runner-up at Texas two years ago. …With two races left, Josef Newgarden has a 38-point lead on the field. Simon Pagenaud is second and Alexander Rossi is in third, 46 points behind Newgarden.
Next race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 22, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE U.S. NATIONALS
Site: Indianapolis.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:15 & 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 1:15 & 4:15 p.m. (FS1); Monday, finals, 1 p.m., FOX.
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway.
Last year: Terry McMillen won in Top Fuel.
Last race: Leah Pritchett won Top Fuel in Minnesota.
Fast facts: JR Todd (Funny Car) Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at Indy in 2018. …The U.S. Nationals have been held every year since 1955. Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Detroit hosted the event before it found a home at Lucas Oil Raceway in 1961. … Tony Schumacher has the most wins at the event with 10 in Top Fuel. …This weekend’s event will be the last before the postseason starts in two weeks.
Next race: Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Sept. 12-15, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
OTHER SERIES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Friday-Saturday, Skagit Speedway, Burlington, Washington; Monday, Grays Harbor Raceway, Elma, Washington.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars