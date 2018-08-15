AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

BASS PRO SHOPS NRA NIGHT RACE

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice 10:30 a.m. & 12:40 p.m., (NBCSN); qualifying 5:40 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles).

Race distance: 266.5 miles, 500 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch overcame pole sitter Erik Jones to win after starting 18th.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won for the second time in four weeks at Michigan.

Fast facts: Harvick has seven wins in 2018, a series high. Busch has six, Martin Truex Jr. has four and Clint Bowyer has two. Harvick also has 12 stage wins and 17 top-5s in 23 starts. … Busch also has 17 top-five finishes. He, like Harvick, has also led over 1,000 laps already this season. … Jimmie Johnson has finished outside the top 15 in each of his last three starts.

Next race: Bojangles’ Southern 500, Sept. 2, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina.

XFINITY

FOOD CITY 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Thursday, practice 10:05 a.m. & 1:35 p.m.; Friday, qualifying 3:40 p.m., race 7:30 p.m., (both NBCSN).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 159.9 miles, 300 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch led 186 of 300 laps to cruise to victory.

Last race: Justin Allgaier took Mid-Ohio, his third win in 2018.

Fast facts: Allgaier, running for JR Motorsports, recovered from late-race contact and got past Austin Cindric with three laps to go for his first Mid-Ohio victory. … Cindric, 19, finished second. It was his seventh top-10 in 21 starts this season. … Christopher Bell, who made waves by winning three consecutive races, has finished ninth and 11th since then. Bell remains in first place and has a series-high 24 playoff points.

Next race: Johnsonville 180, August 25, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

UNOH 200

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Thursday, practice 9:05 a.m. & 11:05 a.m. (FS1), qualifying 4:10 p.m. (FS1), race 8:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 106.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch began a weekend sweep with a win.

Last race: Brett Moffitt won at Michigan, his third victory in his last seven starts.

Fast facts: Moffitt beat Johnny Sauter by 0.025 seconds in a thrilling finish, picking up his second victory at Michigan and the fifth of his career. He and Sauter are also now tied with four wins apiece in 2018. … Grant Enfinger will clinch a playoff spot simply by starting Thursday’s race. … Sauter’s lead over Noah Gragson was 56 points after Michigan.

Next race: Chevrolet Silverado 250, August 26, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario.

VERIZON INDYCAR

ABC SUPPLY 500

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Schedule: Saturday, practice 10:30 a.m., qualifying 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN), practice 4:45 p.m.; Sunday, race 1:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 106.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Will Power won a race in which four drivers led at least 30 laps.

Last race: Alexander Rossi won at Mid-Ohio. He is second in the standings.

Fast facts: Chip Ganassi Racing and four-time series champion Scott Dixon reached a multi-year deal. Dixon, who has driven for Ganassi since 2002, will head to Pocono with a 46-point lead over Alexander Rossi as he shoots for his fifth title. … Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power are third and fourth, respectively, and Rossi’s Andretti Autosport teammate, Ryan Hunter-Reay, is fifth.

Next race: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 25, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary, extending his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, Aug. 26, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

LUCAS OIL NATIONALS

Site: Brainerd, Minnesota.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying 2:30 p.m. and & 5:30 p.m.; Sunday finals, 4:37 p.m.

Track: Brainerd International Raceway.

Last year: Leah Pritchett won in Minnesota.

Last race: Antron Brown took top honors in Top Fuel in Washington.

Fast facts: Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock), and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also took first in Brainerd in 2017. … Steve Torrence enters the weekend with a 161-point advantage in Top Fuel. Courtney Force is up 154 points in Funny Car, and Greg Anderson has a 42-point edge in the Pro Stock standings. … Summit Racing Equipment and KB Racing announced a new multi-year partnership that extended the sponsorships of Anderson and teammate Jason Line.

Next race: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Sept. 3, Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour, River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, North Dakota.; Saturday, Duel in the Dakotas, Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, North Dakota.

