AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

CONSUMER’S ENERGY 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 5:05 p.m., (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 8:35 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Kyle Larson led only two laps, but they were the last two.

Last race: Chase Elliott, 22, won his first career race at Watkins Glen.

Fast facts: Elliott’s first victory came in his 99th Cup series start. But it’s not as though it was a fluke, considering that the young Elliott already has 49 top-10s, 28 top-5s and four poles to his credit. Elliott also won the Xfinity series title in 2014 at just 18 years old. …Another young driver that seems to be putting things together is Mexico’s Daniel Suarez. He has posted back-to-back top-4 finishes — and Suarez claimed the pole at Pocono as well. Suarez also won an Xfinity race at Brooklyn two years ago. …Kyle Busch remains in first, 70 points ahead of Kevin Harvick.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Aug. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

ROCK N ROLL TEQUILA 170

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m. & 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road, 2.258 miles)

Race distance: 169.35 miles, 75 laps.

Last year: Sam Hornish came out of semi-retirement to win from the pole.

Last race: Joey Logano won Watkins Glen after also being the fastest in qualifying.

Fast facts: Logano beat among others Christopher Bell, who had won the previous three races. Bell was attempting to become the first series driver with four wins in a row since Sam Ard in 1983. …Bell finished ninth, but he retained the series lead at 22 points over Cole Custer. Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler are in third and fourth place respectively. … NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, 62, is set for a one-off Xfinity start at Road America on Aug. 25. Elliott hasn’t run a NASCAR event in six years.

Next race: Food City 300, Aug. 17, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com