AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m. & 1:35 p.m., (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:40 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Watkins Glen International (circuit, 2.45 miles).

Race distance: 220.5 miles, 90 laps.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting third.

Last race: Denny Hamlin held off teammate Erik Jones in Pocono.

Fast facts: Kyle Busch leads the series with six top-five finishes, 12 top-10s and 247 laps led at Watkins Glen. He’s also the only current driver with more than one win in upstate New York. …Hamlin won at WGI in 2016. …Cliff Daniels, who helped Jimmie Johnson win the 2016 championship, was named the new crew chief for Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team on Monday. Johnson is just 17th in the standings.

Next race: Consumers Energy 400, August 11, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ZIPPO 200 AT THE GLEN

Site: Watkins Glen.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 & 2:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:40 a.m. (NBCSN), race, 3 p.m., NBC.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 200.9 miles, 82 laps.

Last year: Joey Logano won from the pole.

Last race: Chase Briscoe hunted down Christopher Bell to win Iowa’s second race.

Fast facts: Briscoe led just seven laps in Newton. But he capitalized on Bell’s missed tire strategy to overwhelm the No. 20 Toyota following a series of late restarts. …Logano was one of just five pole sitters to also win the race in the series in 2018. …Point leader Tyler Reddick has 16 top-10s in 19 races.

Next race: B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, August 10, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

ELDORA DIRT DERBY

Site: Rossburg, Ohio.

Schedule: Wednesday, practice, 7:05 & 9:05 p.m.; Thursday, qualifying, 7 p.m. (FS1), race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Eldora Speedway (dirt oval, 0.5 miles)

Race distance: 75 miles, 150 laps.

Last year: Briscoe claimed top honors on Eldora’s dirt.

Last race: Ross Chastain won at Pocono.

Fast facts: Chastain, nicknamed the “Watermelon Man” because of his family’s ties to watermelon farming, smashed yet another melon in Long Pond after solving Pocono’s “Tricky Triangle.” Chastain has now won twice since his victory in Iowa was overturned because of a height issue. …Eldora has produced six different winners in its six seasons on the circuit. None of those drivers started on the pole.

Next race: Corrigan Oil 200, August 10, Michigan International Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Budapest, Hungary.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 & 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN2

Track: Hungary Ring (circuit, 2.72 miles).

Race distance: 190 miles, 70 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Max Verstappen claimed his second victory of 2019 in Germany.

Fast facts: Hamilton finished ninth in Hockenheim, by far his worst result of the season, after hitting the wall near the end of the race. Hamilton still leads the series by 41 points. …The win pushed Verstappen within 22 points of Finland’s Valtteri Bottas for second. Bottas was among six drivers who failed to finish on a wet track in Germany.

Next race: Belgian Grand Prix, September 1, Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Stavelot, Belgium.

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Mid-Ohio to stay in the title hunt.

Next race: ABC Supply 500, August 18, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Site: Kent, Washington

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6:30 & 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 6:45 p.m., FOX.

Track: Pacific Raceways.

Last year: Antron Brown won his first finals of 2018 outside of Seattle.

Last event: Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel.

Fast facts: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in Sonoma. …In Funny Car, Robert Hight won his 50th career event. Hight beat Matt Hagan for his second straight Sonoma victory, clocking in at 325.45 mph compared to Hagan’s 316.60. …Hight, a two-time world champion, is just the third Funny Car driver ever to reach 50 wins. …Anderson’s victory was the 93rd of his career.

Next event: NHRA Nationals, August 15-18, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minnesota.

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, Missouri.

