AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1.053 miles).

Race distance: 318.5 miles, 301 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won despite leading just 12 laps.

Last race: Kurt Busch won his first race of the season at Kentucky.

Fast facts: Busch has exactly one win in each of the last four seasons. He has 31 Cup wins overall, 14 of which came between 2002 and 2005. … Kyle Busch has 11 top-five finishes in New Hampshire, most of any active driver. … Martin Truex Jr. has made 25 starts at Loudon without a win. But he did lead 83 laps in 2018.

Next race: Gander RV 400, July 28, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ROXOR 200

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. & 3:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 11:15 a.m. (NBCSN), race, 4 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1.053 miles).

Race distance: 211.6 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Christopher Bell took first after qualifying second.

Last race: Cole Custer won for the fifth time in 2019 last weekend.

Fast facts: Custer collected just one win apiece in 2017 and 2018 before his breakout campaign this season. … Tyler Reddick has a 67-point lead atop the standings over Bell. Custer is third, followed by Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson. Reddick also leads the series with 12 top-5 finishes and 14 top 10s.

Next race: U.S. Cellular 250, July 27, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Tyler Ankrum won his first career race.

Next race: Gander RV 150, July 27, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won for the fifth time in six races in Britain.

Next race: German Grand Prix, July 28, Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

IOWA 300

IOWA SPEEDWAY

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., qualifying, 2:15 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 7 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:10 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 0.894 miles).

Race distance: 268.2 miles, 300 laps.

Last year: James Hinchcliffe led 65 laps for his only win of the season.

Last race: Simon Pagenaud won on Toronto’s street course.

Fast facts: Pagenaud sits in third place in the standings despite tying for the series lead with three wins. He is 39 points behind Josef Newgarden, who also has three wins, and four points back of Alexander Rossi. … Newgarden has six podium finishes in 11 starts this season. … Ryan Hunter-Reay leads all active drivers with three wins at Iowa. Hunter-Reay took the checkered flag in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Next race: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, July 28, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

MILE HIGH NATIONALS

Site: Morrison, Colorado.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m., Sunday, finals, 3:40 p.m., FOX.

Track: Bandimere Speedway.

Last year: Leah Pritchett won at the track outside Denver.

Last event: Steve Torrence took Top Fuel honors in New Hampshire.

Fast facts: John Force (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at Bandimere in 2018. … Force picked up his only win last year in Colorado, the 149th of his career. The 16-time world champion is still seeking his 150th career victory. … Pro Stock Motorcycle series leader Andrew Hines has already won four events in 2019.

Next event: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 26-28, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Sunday, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars