AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Joey Logano won a rain-delayed race in Michigan in overtime.

Next race: Toyota/Save Mart 350, June 23, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

CIRCUIT CITY 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3:05 & 7 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, qualifying, 2:05 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 0.875 miles).

Race distance: 218.75 miles, 250 laps.

Last year: Justin Allgaier held off Elliott Sadler.

Last race: Tyler Reddick won in Michigan.

Fast facts: Reddick’s starting position of 10th was the lowest of any race winner so far in 2019. …Jeff Green, who drives the No. 38 Chevrolet for RSS Racing, will miss the second half of the NASCAR XFINITY season for rotator cuff surgery. Green will make his final start at Kentucky Speedway in July, and then return to Iowa later that month as a crew chief.

Next race: Camping World 300, June 29, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

M&M’S 250

Site: Newton.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 & 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (FS20, race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 175 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Native Iowan Brett Moffitt took first on his hometown track.

Last race: Greg Biffle won his first series start in 15 years.

Fast facts: Biffle, 49, won his first truck race since 2001 last weekend. He won twice in four starts 18 years ago before ascending to the Cup series. Biffle spent 15 years at the sport’s highest level, winning 19 Cup races. …Grant Enfinger holds a 37-point lead over Stewart Friesen atop the standings. But neither driver has won a race this season.

Next race: Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, June 22, The Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won his third consecutive start in Montreal. He’s now won five of F1’s last six races.

Next race: French Grand Prix, June 23, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

DXC TECHNOLOGY 600

Last race: Josef Newgarden won his third race of 2019 in Texas.

Next race: Grand Prix at Road America, June 23, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

HEARTLAND NATIONALS

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:40 p.m., FS1.

Track: Bristol Dragway.

Last year: Tony Schumacher took first in Top Fuel.

Last race: Steve Torrence won in Topeka.

Fast facts: Torrence, who took first in Top Fuel for the fifth week in a row, beat his father Billy in the finals. It was Steve’s first win at Heartland Motorsports Park and the 32nd of his career. … Ron Capps will look for his third straight Funny Car win in Thunder Valley. Capps scored his fifth career win at Bristol Dragway in 2018, the most in class history at the track.

Next race: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, June 20-23, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars