AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., practice, 4:05 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FS1.

Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Clint Bowyer took first after starting 12th.

Last race: Kyle Busch won for the fourth time in 2019 at Pocono.

Fast facts: Busch is the favorite for this weekend’s race at 11-4. But the best he’s ever finished at Michigan’s spring event is fourth. Busch won Brooklyn’s fall race in 2011. …Kevin Harvick won the spring start in Michigan a year ago. …Joey Logano is just six points back of Busch for the series lead despite winning just one race. That’s largely because Logano has finished in the top five seven times in 14 races.

Next race: Toyota/Save Mart 350, June 23, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

LTI PRINTING 250

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m., practice, 3:05 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m. (FS2), race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 250 miles, 125 laps.

Last year: Austin Dillon won despite starting 13th.

Last race: Cole Custer won the pole and the race at Pocono.

Fast facts: Dillon came from the second-furthest back of any driver in 2018 to win at Michigan. Christopher Bell started 38th before winning in Phoenix. …Custer passed Tyler Reddick on the last lap by going low last weekend. Reddick hit the wall earlier in the final circuit and got loose down the stretch, allowing Custer to overtake him. …Reddick’s lead heading to Michigan is 77 points over Bell and 99 points over Custer.

Next race: June 16, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

SPEEDYCASH.COM 400

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 3:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Friday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m., race, 9 p.m., FS1.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 250.5 miles, 167 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter led 51 laps to win in Fort Worth.

Last race: Kyle Busch took first in Charlotte.

Fast facts: Busch has already won five races in 2015. Sauter, Ross Chastain and Austin Hill have each won as well. …Ross Chastain announced on Tuesday that he will compete for a truck title this season. Chastain, who at the beginning of 2019 declared for Xfinity points, will have to win a race and be in the top-20 in points to earn a playoff bid.

Next race: M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store, June 15, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Montreal.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 2 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (2.71 miles)

Race distance: 189.6 miles, 70 laps.

Last year: Sebastian Vettel won from the pole.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Monaco, his fourth victory in five starts

Fast facts: Hamilton, who has won six times in Montreal dating back to 2007, leads the series with 137 points. Valtteri Bottas is second with 120 points, followed by Vettel (82) and Max Verstappen (78). … Rubens Barrichello set the course record for a lap at 1:13.622 back in 2004. …The Montreal circuit made its first appearance on the F1 schedule in 1978.

Next race: French Grand Prix, June 23, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

DXC TECHNOLOGY 600

Site: Fort Worth.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 8 p.m.; Friday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 357.12 miles, 248 laps.

Last year: Scott Dixon held off Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden to win in Texas.

Last race: Newgarden and Dixon took first in Detroit’s doubleheader.

Fast facts: Dixon finished last on Saturday after a crash before winning on Sunday. Dixon now has 45th IndyCar victories and is within seven wins of tying Mario Andretti for second on the all-time list. …Newgarden, who has two wins and four podiums in eight races, leads the series with 316 points. Fellow American Alexander Rossi is second with 301. …This weekend’s race is the second of five ovals on the schedule in 2019.

Next race: Grand Prix at Road America, June 23, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

HEARTLAND NATIONALS

Site: Topeka, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:15 & 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m. & 2:45 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 2:55 p.m.

Track: Heartland Motorsports Park.

Last year: Clay Millican took the Top Fuel title.

Last race: Steve Torrence won in Chicagoland.

Fast facts: Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won last weekend. …Torrence has won four straight starts. He beat Terry McMillen, Richie Crampton and Antron Brown to secure his 31st career win. …Brittany Force is second to Torrence in the standings. But she’s 160 points off the lead.

Next race: Thunder Valley Nationals, June 14-16, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Northern Tour, River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, Granite City Speedway, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars