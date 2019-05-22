AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

COCA COLA 600

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:35 p.m. (FS1), practice, 7:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 8:35 & 11:05 a.m. (FS1); Sunday, race 6 p.m., FOX.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 600 miles, 400 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole.

Last race: Brad Keselowski won his third race of 2019 at Kansas.

Fast facts: Busch’s win in Charlotte a year ago was his fourth in seven starts. It also snapped Kevin Harvick’s two-race winning streak. …Busch has 12 top-five finishes in Charlotte. Only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson has more. …Joey Logano has finished outside the top 20 in four straight starts at Charlotte. …Denny Hamlin has posted 14 top-10s in his last 16 starts at Sunday’s track.

Next race: Pocono 400, June 2, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

XFINITY SERIES

ALSCO 300

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4:05 & 6:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:35 a.m. (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FS1.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Keselowski won the pole and the race.

Last race: Christopher Bell won his third race of the season at Dover on May 4.

Fast facts: Tyler Reddick has a 23-point lead over Bell in the standings, largely because Reddick has finished outside the top 10 just once. But Bell has led a series-high 496 laps among qualified drivers and has four stage wins. …Cole Custer, who is third, also has a strong resume heading to Charlotte. He’s got two wins and four stage victories.

Next race: Pocono Green 250, June 1, Pocono Raceway.

TRUCK SERIES

Last week: Kyle Busch won for the fifth time in seven starts last week in Charlotte.

Next race: Rattlesnake 400, June 7, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

FORMULA ONE

MONACO GRAND PRIX

Site: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5 & 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN.

Track: Monaco Circuit (2.07 miles).

Race distance: 161.7 miles, 78 laps.

Last year: Daniel Ricciaro took first in Monte Carlo.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won in Spain, his third victory in four starts.

Fast facts: Ricciardo’s victory from the pole in 2018 snapped the three-year stretch in which the winner in Monaco didn’t start first. That was a memorable run given how tight the Monte Carlo circuit can be for drivers looking to make a pass. …The Monaco race is one of the staples of the F1 circuit, having been run every season since 1955. …Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have won all five races so far in 2019.

Next race: Canadian Grand Prix, June 9, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal.

INDYCAR

THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 12:45 p.m., NBC.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 500 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Will Power led 59 laps in winning the 102nd Indy 500.

Last race: Simon Pagenaud won his first race in two years at the road course at IMS.

Fast facts: Pagenaud will start the Indy 500 on the pole for the first time. Pagenaud averaged 229.992 mph over four laps to earn his 11th career pole and become the first driver from France in 100 years to start first at Indy. Rene Thomas accomplished the feat in 1919. …Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso failed to make the 33-car field. …Five different drivers have won the season’s first five events.

Next race: Detroit Grand Prix, June 1 & 2, The Raceway at Belle Isle, Belle Isle, Michigan.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence and Ron Capps won in Virginia.

Next race: Route 66 Nationals, May 30-June 2, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Illinois.

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday & Saturday; United Rentals Patriot Nationals, The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, North Carolina.

