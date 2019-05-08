AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DIGITAL ALLY 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 p.m., practice, 2:35 p.m. (FS1), qualifying, 7:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won from the pole.

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. notched his second win in three races on Monday at Dover.

Fast facts: Truex won a rain-delayed race by a whopping 9.5 seconds, even though he had to start at the rear of the field after two pre-race inspection failures. Alex Bowman was second and Kyle Larson finished third, his first top-five finish in 2019. …Harvick’s win at the spring race in Kansas in 2018 was his second victory in a row. Harvick took first at Dover the previous weekend.

Next race: Monster Energy Open & All Star Race, May 18, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina.

XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell won his third race of the season.

Next race: Alsco 300, May 25, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

TRUCK SERIES

DIGITAL ALLY 250

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:35 & 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 250.5 miles, 167 laps.

Last year: Noah Gragson swept the pole and the race.

Last race: Johnny Sauter snapped Kyle Busch’s four-race win streak in Delaware.

Fast facts: Sauter got hot around this time a year ago as well. He sandwiched three wins in four starts and finished fifth at Kansas. Sauter has also won three straight races at Dover in the truck series. …Brett Moffitt, who finished second last weekend, has four top-five finishes and a pole this season, but he hasn’t won a race yet. Moffitt had six victories and won the championship in 2018.

Next race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200, May 17, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

SPANISH GRAND PRIX

Site: Barcelona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Catalunya Circuit (2.89 miles).

Race distance: 190.8 miles, 66 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole.

Last race: Valtteri Bottas took first in Baku for his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: Hamilton is a good bet to win the race if he wins the pole in Barcelona. The British driver has done so three times in the last five years, and he won the event each time. …Michael Schumacher holds the circuit record with four consecutive victories from the pole from 2001-04. …Daniel Ricciardo set the lap record at 1 minute, 18.44 seconds last season. But he finished the race in fifth place.

Next race: Monaco Grand Prix, May 26, Monaco Circuit, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

INDYCAR

INDYCAR GRAND PRIX

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:10 a.m., practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, warmups, 11:15 a.m., race, 3:50 p.m., NBC.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2.44 miles).

Race distance: 207.3 miles, 85 laps.

Last year: Will Power took first on the road course in Indianapolis.

Last race: Alexander Rossi took Long Beach after starting from the front row.

Fast facts: Rossi was the fourth different winner in four races so far this season. Josef Newgarden (St. Petersburg), Colton Herta (Austin) and Takuma Sato (Birmingham) also have victories in 2019. The record for the most drivers to notch at least one win in a season is 11, last set in 2014. …Rossi has won three of his last 10 IndyCar starts dating back to 2018. …Power has won two straight and three out of four on Indianapolis’s road course, which has hosted a race since 2014.

Next race: The Indianapolis 500, May 26, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Steve Torrence and Ron Capps topped the list of event winners in Atlanta.

Next race: Virginia Nationals, May 17-19, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Virginia.

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday-Saturday, Let’s Race Two, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio.

