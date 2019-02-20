AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FOLDS OF HONOR 500

Site: Atlanta.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 12 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FOX.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 500.5 miles, 325 laps.

Last year: Kevin Harvick, starting third, won his first race of the season.

Last race: Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second time in four years.

Fast facts: Harvick used Atlanta as a springboard in 2018, taking the first of three straight races and an early stranglehold of the series. … Hamlin, who was winless last year, opened 2019 by holding off teammate Kyle Busch by 0.138 seconds. Busch has won 51 Cup races in his career, but he’s 0 for 14 in the Daytona 500. … Ford, which officially debuted its new Ford Mustang last weekend, had just two drivers finish in the top 10.

Next race: Pennzoil 400, March 3, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

RINNAI 250

Site: Atlanta.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05, practice, 3:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:35 a.m. (FS1); race, 2 p.m., FS1.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 251 miles, 163 laps.

Last year: Harvick also won the Xfinity event in a sweep at Atlanta.

Last race: Michael Annett, the pride of Des Moines, Iowa, won his first career race.

Fast facts: Annett, 32, has started 344 times across NASCAR’s top three series before finally crossing the line in first. … Jeffrey Earnhardt, in his first start in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, finished fourth in the first stage and fifth in the second. But Earnhardt finished the race just 15th. … Noah Gragson, who was second in trucks in 2018, opened the season for JR Motorsports with an 11th-place finish.

Next race: Boyd Gaming 300, March 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

ACTIVE PEST CONTROL 200

Site: Atlanta.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05, practice, 4:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 10:40 a.m. (FS1), race, 4:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 130 laps.

Last year: Brett Moffitt won after starting 10th. Moffitt would go on to win the series title.

Last race: Austin Hill won for the first time in a truck.

Fast facts: Hill had run sporadically in the series before landing a full-time ride in 2018. Last week’s victory, which came after 11 laps of overtime, was just his ninth top-10 finish in 52 starts. … Angela Ruch finished eighth, her best finish in a national series event and the second-highest finish by a woman in trucks. Jennifer Jo Cobb was sixth at Daytona eight years ago.

Next race: Strat 200, March 1, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last season: Lewis Hamilton won the F1 crown for the fourth time in five years.

Next race: Australian Grand Prix, March 17, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last season: Scott Dixon won his third IndyCar championship since 2013.

Next race: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 10, Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

ARIZONA NATIONALS

Site: Chandler, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 7:20 p.m., FS1.

Track: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Last year: Steve Torrence won Top Fuel in Arizona a year ago.

Last race: Doug Kalitta won the Winter Nationals in California last weekend to kick off 2019.

Fast facts: Kalitta’s victory over Torrence in the finals two weeks ago snapped Torrence’s winning streak dating back to last year. Torrence closed 2018 by becoming the first driver to win all six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, and a seventh victory would have set the series record for most consecutive final rounds won. … Courtney Force (Funny Car) and Chris McGaha (Pro Stock) also took first in Chandler in 2018.

Next race: NHRA Gator Nationals, March 14-17, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; Saturday, East Texas LoneStar Shootout, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com