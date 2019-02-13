AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

DAYTONA 500

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:05 p.m. & 3:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FOX.

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 500 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Austin Dillon opened 2018 with just his second career win.

Fast facts: The 2019 season kicks off with the iconic Daytona 500. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick are listed as the co-favorites at 9-to-1. … Reigning rookie of the year William Byron will be on the pole next to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. …NASCAR announced last week that it plans to move its post-race inspection to the race track immediately following the race. Cars that fail post-race inspection will be disqualified. … The last known disqualification of a race winner in NASCAR’s top series came 59 years ago at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina. Emanuel Zervakis was demoted to last place after inspectors discovered an oversized fuel tank.

Next race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Feb. 24, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE 300

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 & 2:05 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 9:40 a.m. (FS1); race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 120 laps.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting ninth.

Fast facts: Reddick also won the season’s final race at Homestead to claim the championship. Those were his only two wins of the season. … 2019 will look a bit different without longtime series driver Elliott Sadler. He retired at the end of last season. … Chase Elliott, the 2014 series champion, will run the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports on Saturday.

Next race: Rinnai 250, Feb. 23, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

NEXTERA ENERGY 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2:35 & 4:35 p.m. (FS2); Friday, qualifying, 4:40 p.m. (FS1), race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter took first to start the season.

Fast facts: Sauter finished fourth last season despite winning six races. Brett Moffitt also won six events, taking the series title with victories in the final two races of the year. … Harrison Burton, who ran eight races in the trucks series a year ago, won Saturday’s ARCA race in his Daytona debut. Burton, 18, led 48 of the 86 laps in his first ARCA start. … Todd Gilliland, Burton’s Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, was second.

Next race: Active Pest Control 200, Feb. 23, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last season: Lewis Hamilton won the title for the fourth time in five years.

Next race: Australian Grand Prix, March 17, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last season: Scott Dixon won his third championship since 2013.

Next race: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 10, Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last event: Doug Kalitta won the Winter Nationals in California last weekend to kick off 2019.

Next event: Arizona Nationals, Feb. 22-24, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Feb. 23, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com