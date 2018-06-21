Alonso unsure when he will chase Triple Crown at Indy 500

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) Still glowing from his win at the 24 Hours Le Mans classic endurance race, Fernando Alonso says he is not sure when he will try to complete motorsport’s unofficial Triple Crown with a victory at the Indianapolis 500.

”I am still digesting a little bit the Le Mans win and (…) not taking too much into account (for) next year’s project,” Alonso said Thursday ahead of Formula One’s French Grand Prix.

”As I said last year when I entered the Indy 500, (it) was a very attractive target to achieve the Triple Crown,” he said. ”Obviously the Le Mans victory puts a little bit closer that target, but I will think and I will see what I do next year.”

The two-time F1 world champion won Le Mans last weekend together with teammates Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi.

That leaves the 37-year-old Spaniard only one leg short of completing the Triple Crown of wins at Le Mans, Indy 500 and F1’s Monaco GP, which he has won twice.

Britain’s Graham Hill is the only driver to manage the feat so far when he won at Le Mans in 1972.

Alonso raced the Indy 500 for the first time last year but an engine failure with 20 laps left ruined his chances.

Asked if he would consider leaving F1 altogether and joining IndyCar for a full season next year, Alonso said that he needed to see what the ”driver lineups in some of the top (F1) teams will be.”

”And after that, just see what the future brings (.) on the Triple Crown and whatever feels attractive,” he said.

Alonso won the F1 title in 2005 and 2006, but his 32nd and last race victory was in 2013 while with Ferrari.

He has failed to finish the past two F1 races and has yet to place higher than fifth this year with McLaren.