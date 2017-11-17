A look at NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. by the numbers

A by-the-number look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series:

237, 297- Miles driven

179,165 – Laps driven.

8,234 – Laps led.

1999 – Monster Cup debut.

630 – Career starts.

260 – Top 10 finishes.

105 – Career winnings (in millions).

149 – Top five finishes.

88 – Car number.

43 – Age.

26 – Wins.

20 – Races missed because of concussions.

19 – Seasons.

15.8 – Average finish

15 – Poles.

14 – Most popular driver awards (consecutive).

11 – Years he won a race.

8 – Car number (1999-2007).

7 – His standing on the career wins list among

6 – Talladega wins.

5 – Short track wins.

4 – Times he finished in top 5 in the standings.

3 – His father’s car number and his highest points finish (2003).

2 – Daytona 500 wins.

1 – All-Star race wins (2000).

0 – Championships.

—

Sources: AP research, http://racing-reference.info