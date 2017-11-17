A look at NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. by the numbers
A by-the-number look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series:
237, 297- Miles driven
179,165 – Laps driven.
8,234 – Laps led.
1999 – Monster Cup debut.
630 – Career starts.
260 – Top 10 finishes.
105 – Career winnings (in millions).
149 – Top five finishes.
88 – Car number.
43 – Age.
26 – Wins.
20 – Races missed because of concussions.
19 – Seasons.
15.8 – Average finish
15 – Poles.
14 – Most popular driver awards (consecutive).
11 – Years he won a race.
8 – Car number (1999-2007).
7 – His standing on the career wins list among
6 – Talladega wins.
5 – Short track wins.
4 – Times he finished in top 5 in the standings.
3 – His father’s car number and his highest points finish (2003).
2 – Daytona 500 wins.
1 – All-Star race wins (2000).
0 – Championships.
Sources: AP research, http://racing-reference.info
