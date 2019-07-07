The Latest: Chinese prospect Song gets big KO at UFC 239

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on UFC 239 (all times local):

9:49 p.m.

Jon Jones retained his UFC light heavyweight title with a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos, who nearly pulled off a spectacular upset at UFC 239, despite apparently fighting on an injured leg.

Jones remained unbeaten since 2009, but he was stretched to the limit Saturday by his Brazilian challenger. Jones won 48-47 on two cards, and Santos won 48-47 on the third.

Santos appeared to hurt his leg during the fight, but he kept striking and counterpunching against Jones. The champ found his rhythm midway through the fight, but still competed cautiously and didn’t even attempt a late takedown of his hobbling opponent.