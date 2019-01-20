The Latest: VanZant wins first UFC fight in 2½ years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the UFC card in New York with T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo fighting for the 125-pound title (all times local):

12:35 a.m.

Henry Cejudo did his part to defend the UFC 125-pound title and perhaps the fate of the flyweight division with a punishing first-round win over bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Champ vs. champ was over in less than a minute.

Dillashaw, the 135-pound champ, had cut some serious weight in his attempt to hold championships in two weight classes. Cejudo was a buzzsaw and stopped the fight at 32 seconds of the first round for the fastest finish ever in a flyweight championship fight.

UFC President Dana White wrapped the new title belt around Cejudo’s waist. Cejudo might not get another title defense. Cejudo defeated longtime champion Demetrious Johnson to win the belt and reign in a division that has drawn scant interest with fans or serious contenders in the class.

Cejudo-Dillashaw was the main event on ESPN-plus on the first card of a $1.5 billion, five-year contract on ESPN networks.

Cejudo said “this win was for the flyweights” and offered to move up to 135 pounds to fight Dillashaw again — this time for Dillashaw’s title.