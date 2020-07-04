COVID-19 continues to have a major impact on the sports world

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world, and the sports landscape in America and beyond hasn’t been immune to its effects.

Khabib’s father dies from COVID-19 complications

On Friday, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, died due to complications from the virus.

Article continues below ...

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of Khabib, has died in Moscow, the fighter's manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed to @bokamotoESPN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qcFLSJcyaC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2020

Abdulmanap had been battling the virus for weeks, and he was hospitalized as of mid-May in critical condition after suffering a heart attack. He was then placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Friday, Khabib’s father passed away in Russia and the MMA community sent its condolences, beginning with Khabib’s greatest rival, fellow UFC lightweight Conor McGregor.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

My Sincerest Condolences To You & Your Family @TeamKhabib Keep Your Spirits Up Buddy 💪🕶 Respect To Your Father Abdulmanap🥇Nurmagomedov 🙏🦁 He Will Be Front Row When We Hopefully Compete Someday 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LKr5DLjS8q — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 3, 2020

So sorry for your loss @TeamKhabib can’t imagine what you are going through. May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 4, 2020

Just got off the plane and heard the unfortunate news. I share My condolences to @TeamKhabib and family at this time. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 4, 2020

Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2020

So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020

Awful news. Rest in power Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Thoughts are with @TeamKhabib and all his loved ones. ❤️ — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 3, 2020

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

NASCAR will be without one of its most famous faces at this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will miss the race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Brickyard 400. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2020

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts, the longest among active drivers, will come to an end on Sunday, and Johnson addressed the positive COVID-19 test in a statement.

Jimmie Johnson on missing the Brickyard 400 after testing positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/cgdpZSIdFp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 3, 2020

Our Bob Pockrass elaborated on Johnson’s positive test and what it will take for the legendary driver to return to the track.

“How long will Jimmie Johnson be out? We don’t know. NASCAR’s policy is that he must be symptom-free and have two negative tests over a period of longer than 24 hours … He got tested because his wife tested positive. He has not had any symptoms yet.”

Jimmie Johnson will miss a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time in his career after a positive COVID-19 test. Get well quick, 7-Time! pic.twitter.com/257jnxPtto — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 3, 2020

Hendrick Motorsports has tabbed Justin Allgaier to replace Johnson in the No. 48 car in Sunday’s race, and Allgaier released a statement on Friday evening.

NASCAR also released a statement on Johnson’s positive test results.

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocols manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19. NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom-free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing. Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Mike Trout unsure if he will play 2020 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout, the consensus best player in baseball, Friday expressed doubts as to whether he will return for the 60-game 2020 MLB season.

Mike Trout said this morning he wants to play, but he is very concerned about the coronavirus, considering that his wife is pregnant. He said he's not 100 percent certain he'll play the entire year. #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 3, 2020

On a Zoom call before the Angels’ workout at Angels Stadium, Trout expanded upon his concerns regarding his health and the health of his wife, Jessica, considering the couple are expecting their first child next month.

“We’re playing it by ear,’’ Trout said. “I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.’’

With pregnant wife, Angels star Mike Trout doesn't 'feel comfortable' on playing this year and will play it by ear.https://t.co/1dKpqaeRWx — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 3, 2020

Trout and other Angels players were seen working out at Angels Stadium Friday morning with masks on.

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward says he will leave bubble for birth of child

Similar to Trout, the wife of Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward is also expecting, and Hayward said that he will leave the NBA bubble in Orlando when his wife gives birth in September, assuming the Celtics are still in competition.

“There’ll be a time if and when we’re down there and she’s going to have the baby, I’m for sure going to be with her,” Hayward said of his wife, Robyn. “We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there.”

New ESPN story: Gordon Hayward will leave the bubble, if Boston is still playing, for the birth of his fourth child in September. Story includes details on the procedures in place for a player leaving the bubble for an approved reason: https://t.co/h1EDjN4Uze — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 3, 2020

The NBA has rules in place for players that leave the bubble for emergencies. If Hayward is gone for fewer than seven days, and he tests negative each day that he is outside of the bubble, then he will only have to quarantine for four days once he is back inside the bubble.

Gordon Hayward says he will have to leave the bubble when his wife goes into labor in September. The team would be in the middle of the playoffs when that happens. "That's a pretty easy decision for me on that. I've been there for the birth of all my children." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 3, 2020

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that there will be no All-Star festivities in 2020, and that the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead host the All-Star Game in 2022.

There will not be an All-Star Game in the 2020 season. Los Angeles will host the ASG at Dodger Stadium in 2022. https://t.co/JFKxhvudPE — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 3, 2020

The game will be held in Atlanta in 2021 before making its way to Tinseltown.

Said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the cancelation:

“COVID-19 has forced us to make a lot of tough calls and sacrifices — and while it may have disrupted our plans for this year, we can’t wait to welcome baseball’s best to Los Angeles for the 2022 All-Star Game. The Dodgers have always brought Angelenos together and baseball has helped America heal time and again. I look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to our city and Dodger Stadium for this Midsummer Classic.”

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945 due to pandemic https://t.co/vMI0iTX7zn — TIME (@TIME) July 3, 2020

Gilbert Burns tests positive, out of title fight with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, meaning his UFC 251 title fight against welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman next Saturday is off.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Gilbert Burns will not fight in the main event at #UFC251, scheduled for July 11 at UFC's "Fight Island" facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi https://t.co/xHgs74Xpge — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2020

Burns (19-3) earned the title shot after a dominant decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on May 30, and was set to immediately turn around and challenge Usman (16-1).

However, with Friday’s positive test, those dreams are dashed, at least for now.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

It is unclear if the UFC will look to replace Burns in hopes of keeping Usman on the card, but two of Usman’s welterweight rivals – Colby Covington, whom he already defeated via TKO at UFC 245 in December, and Jorge Masvidal – seemed to have stepped up to the plate after the news about Burns came to light.

You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RgHd4Cczi — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.