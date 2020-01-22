Ken Rosenthal tells everyone to ‘pipe down’ about one person who didn’t vote for Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter received 396 out of 397 votes for Hall of Fame enshrinement on the first ballot, the highest percentage for a position player ever. Still, many are wondering who didn't vote for him and why. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said everyone needs to relax about something that ultimately doesn't matter.
