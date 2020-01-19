Jose Altuve on Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch firings: ’I feel bad for them. They were good guys’

Video Details

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were fired earlier in the week after being suspended for one season each for their part in the team's sign-stealing efforts in 2017. Star second baseman Jose Altuve said he felt bad for Luhnow and Hinch in the wake of MLB's report.

More Videos »