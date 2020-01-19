Alex Bregman on if he regrets 2017 sign stealing: ‘MLB did their report…I have no other thoughts’

Video Details

When asked if he regretted taking part in a sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros in 2017, a season in which the team won the World Series, slugger Alex Bregman deflected by saying the MLB had done their report, the Astros had made their decision, and he's ready to move on.

