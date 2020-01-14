Ken Rosenthal: ‘Things do not look good for Alex Cora’ as his fate in Boston hangs in the balance

As MLB investigates Alex Cora's role in a sign stealing operation with the 2018 Boston Red Sox, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal said things don't look good for the manager who was also implicated in the Houston Astros' 2017 scandal, which ended up losing manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeffrey Luhnow their jobs.

