Ken Rosenthal: Commitment to Torres, pursuit of Cole kept Yankees from signing Didi Gregorius
With shortstop Didi Gregorius signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, his tenure in New York comes to an end. FOX MLB insider Ken Rosenthal breaks down what led to the parting of ways between Gregorius and the Bronx Bombers.
