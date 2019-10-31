Washington Nationals’ breakout star Juan Soto moments after winning the World Series: ‘I’m living the dream’
Video Details
Nationals’ star Juan Soto joins Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and the rest of the MLB on FOX crew.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879