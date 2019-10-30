Joe Torre explains controversial Trea Turner interference call | FULL PRESS CONFERENCE
Video Details
MLB Executive Vice President Joe Torre answered questions from the media regarding the controversial interference call on Trea Turner in the seventh inning of World Series Game 6. He defended the umpire decision on the field.
