Trea Turner joins MLB on FOX crew at the desk following Game 6 win
Video Details
Nationals SS Trea Turner sat with our MLB on FOX crew to talk about the controversial interference call during Game 6 of the World Series. Turner was called out on the play, leading to Washington manager Dave Martinez being ejected.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879