Nationals force World Series Game 7 with wild 7-2 Game 6 win over Astros
What. A. Game. In a wild Game 6 that featured a controversial interference call at first base, the Washington Nationals rode the strength of their home run hitting to force a Game 7, as the 2019 World Series becomes the first ever in which the road team won the first six games.
