Anthony Rendon on controversial Game 6 interference call: ‘We’re all human’
Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon breaks down Stephen Strasburg's performance in Game 6 of the World Series and the controversial interference call that preceded his home run. Washington forces Game 7 in Houston.
