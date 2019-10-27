Dave Martinez breaks down timeline on Max Scherzer injury and effect on rest of World Series
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez addressed the media to announce ace Max Scherzer was being scratched from his World Series Game 5 start. He looked ahead to the move's impact on the rest of the series as Scherzer remains on the roster.
