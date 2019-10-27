Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz talk to Juan Soto about hitting and being such a young star
Video Details
Juan Soto's star simply continues to rise. With the Washington Nationals facing the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series, our Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz talked at length with Sotio about hitting, making adjustments, and what it's like to be such a young superstar in baseball.
