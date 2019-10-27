Alex Bregman grand slam puts Astros on brink of tying up World Series two games apiece
Video Details
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman launched a grand slam off Fernando Rodney to extend Houston's lead to 8-1 in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4. It put the Astros on the verge of tying the Fall Classic 2-2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879