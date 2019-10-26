Gerrit Cole full press conference ahead of World Series Game 4
Video Details
Astros ace Gerrit Cole spoke with the media ahead of Game 4 of the World Series in Washington, D.C. He is slated to pitch in Game 5 as Houston trails 2-1 in the series going into Game 4.
