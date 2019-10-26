Astros’ team effort lifts Houston to 4-1 World Series Game 3 win vs. the Nationals

Video Details

Zack Greinke made his way out of a bases loaded jam and Robinson Chirinos' homer off the foul pole gave the Houston Astros all the insurance they needed as they held off the Washington Nationals for a 4-1 win in Game 3 of the World Series, narrowing the series deficit to 2-1.

More Videos »