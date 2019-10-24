Kurt Suzuki takes Justin Verlander deep to spark Nationals seventh inning rally

Video Details

Kurt Suzuki, who entered the night hitting .043 in the postseason, hit a solo home run off Justin Verlander in the seventh inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series. It sparked a rally that saw Washington take an 8-2 lead on the road.

More Videos »