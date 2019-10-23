Sean Doolittle on stressful Game 1 four-out save: “Welcome to the World Series, baby”

Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle got four high-stress outs to close out the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. It got his adrenaline pumping and he wouldn't want it any other way, he told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal after the game.

