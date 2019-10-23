Max Scherzer after World Series Game 1 win: “We’ve had a lot of firsts around here”
Nationals ace Max Scherzer joined the MLB on FOX crew to walk through his Game 1 performance, a 5-4 Nationals win in Houston. Scherzer recognized this season has been all about firsts for Washington.
