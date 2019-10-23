Nationals jump all over Gerrit Cole, take 1-0 World Series lead on the road
Astros ace Gerrit Cole lost his first decision in his last 26 starts as the Nationals tagged him for five runs and held on 5-4 in World Series Game 1 in Houston to grab a 1-0 series lead, three wins from the franchise's first world title.
